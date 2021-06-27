Indians outfielder Naylor carted off field after collision

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Indians right fielder Josh Naylor has been carted off the field on a stretcher after colliding with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game in Minnesota. Naylor and Clement converged in shallow right on a popup by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning. Naylor went sailing in the air after the collision and his right foot got caught underneath him, twisting his foot the wrong way. Naylor immediately called for medical attention and appeared to be in serious pain while writhing on the ground. After being attended to for several minutes, Naylor was put in an air cast and left on a cart. The ball glanced off Clement’s glove for a single. Clement was playing his seventh game in the majors.