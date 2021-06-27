Isolated Thunderstorm Possible Today

Yesterday's Rainfall

La Crosse hit a daily rainfall record with 2.77 inches breaking the previous record of 2.30 inches set back in 1990.

Areas in Crawford County saw up to 10 inches of rainfall.

The Kickapoo River is under a Flood Warning until Monday at 11 a.m.

Today's Forecast

After a wet Saturday, only an isolated thunderstorm is possible for your Sunday. No severe weather is expected today. High temperatures will be in the 80s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern

There will be chances of thunderstorms through Wednesday. This is good news because we are still in a drought here in the Coulee region. Right now there is no severe weather expected, but we will certainly have to monitor the situation. It does calm down as we get to Thursday and into next weekend.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass and Weed pollen counts are low Monday and Tuesday. Mold counts are medium Monday and Tuesday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt