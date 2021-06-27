Landslides and flash floods wreak havoc throughout Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (WKOW) — There is a state of emergency in Crawford County after storms dropped almost a foot of rain overnight and crews repaired nearly $300,000 in damage to roads in the area.

A state of emergency was declared by Crawford County Emergency Management after flash-flood rains fell in the northern part of the county, leaving behind destruction and fallen trees.

Dave Jones, Crawford County Highway Superintendent said, “We had two landslides and we’ve had 8 to 10.5 of rain.”

Road crews continue to repair washed-away roads throughout the county and clear debris causing floodwaters to pool.

Trucks turn around as high waters soaked bridges, making roads impassable.

More rain is expected, which is a big concern for highway crews already battling against crumbling roads.

Jones said, “If we get more rain, as saturated as the ground is, I’m sure we will have more trees down, more mud and rocks coming down.”

Crews are still assessing all damage from the storm and will start permanent repairs on Monday.

Authorities say anyone with damage to their homes should contact Crawford County Emergency Management.