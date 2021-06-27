Local radio enthusiasts participate in this year’s Ham Radio Field Day

MINNESOTA CITY, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona Area Radio Club, also known as "WARC," tuned into to this weekend's Ham Radio Field Day.

The event takes place all across the country as ham radio users, known as hams, all tune in to send messages to each other over the radio. Over 40,000 people get together on the airwaves to both test their capabilities and communicate with other hams.

WARC is a local group that brings both new and veteran hams together to share their love of ham radio. Today's event took place in three screened-in tents next to a farmhouse on County Road 23. It featured radios transmitting Morse code, voice, and modern digital code. They were able to reach both coasts, talking to hams from California to Washington D.C., and even beyond the coasts reaching one ham from Tahiti.

WARC member Marv Rodvold says that today's event is both important and a lot of fun. He says "You never know when you turn on the radio how far away you can get. There's hams that will bounce signals off the moon and talk to some ham on the other side of the world." Hams send out their call signs to anyone they can connect with, and generate a long list of all those they can reach.

Ham radio groups like WARC are important parts of any community, especially during an emergency. Rodvold says that WARC will often help in situations when phone lines and the internet won't work. They will also serve as storm spotters to help out local weather stations to alert people of severe weather that could be headed their way.

Rodvold says it is easy to get involved, and that ham radio is a great way for people to get active in their community, especially in rural areas. WARC accepts people of all ages and skills, even having some members from a local middle school. Events like the field day serve as great opportunities to teach new hams the systems and protocols.

"If there was any course for STEM, (science, technology, engineering, and math), it's all in ham radio." says Rodvold, saying that the radio brings a lot of people together, "It seems to interest geeky people like me, or artists and musicians." He says that anyone looking to get involved with ham radio should visit their website here.