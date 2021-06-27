MLS looks into alleged racial abuse toward Timbers player

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer is investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota United Friday night that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. MLS says it has zero tolerance for abuse and offensive language and is launching an investigation. Minnesota United says in a statement that it doesn’t tolerate discrimination and says the unidentified player denies making any derogatory remarks.