Mostly Cloudy Sunday; Unsettled Weather Pattern Returns Next Week

The Kickapoo River is under a Flood warning until Monday at 11 a.m.

Today's Forecast

We are finally starting to dry out after yesterday's downpours. Highs will be in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be the story for the day with partly cloudy skies for the evening hours.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Returns

There will be chances of thunderstorms for pretty much all of the upcoming week. This is good news because we are still in a drought here in the Coulee region. It does calm down as we get to Friday and next weekend.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass and Weed pollen counts are low today and Monday. Mold counts are medium today and Monday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt