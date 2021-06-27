Police, family members make plea for tips on child shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say tips tips and information on the shooting of a 10-year-old Minneapolis boy who was seriously wounded nearly two months ago are lagging. Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was riding home with his parents on April 30 when he was shot in the head. KARE-TV reports that he remains in critical condition. It was one of three north Minneapolis shootings involving child victims the last couple of months. The other two youths, 6-year-old Aniya Allen and 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, died from their injuries. Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says the reward for information in the case is up to $35,000 and rising. Elder and family members of Garrett emphasize that any tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.