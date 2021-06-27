Report: Classified UK defense papers found at bus stop

LONDON (AP) — Sensitive defense documents containing details about the British military have reportedly been found at a bus stop in England. The BBC reported Sunday that the papers included plans for a possible U.K. military presence in Afghanistan. They also included discussion about the potential Russian reaction to the British warship HMS Defender’s travel through waters off the Crimea coast last week. The broadcaster said a member of the public who wanted to remain unnamed contacted it when they found the documents Tuesday in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent, southeast of London. The Ministry of Defense said an employee had reported the loss of the documents last week and an investigation has been launched.