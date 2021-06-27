Senators to watch as Dems debate changing filibuster rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looming over the Senate Democrats this year is a decision that could fundamentally change Congress as it has operated for decades. That’s whether they should change or eliminate the rules of the filibuster. Liberal advocates have pushed hard for the change, which could modify or eliminate current rules that require a vote by 60 of the 100 senators to cut off debate and advance a bill. Many Democrats are on board, arguing that Republicans will block almost every one of their priorities in the 50-50 Senate even though Democrats hold Congress and the presidency. But others are wary.