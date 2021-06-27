Senior Center holds their first Pie and Ice Cream social

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Harry J. Olson Senior Center had a fundraiser on Sunday in the form of a Pie and Ice Cream social. They plan to hold this event annually.

The event raised money for the senior center that looks to purchase the building they currently lease from the City of La Crosse. This building has been the center's home for over 50 years, but a 2019 survey conducted by a local architect claimed that the building needed over $1 million in repairs. The Pie and Ice Cream Social was just one of the ideas that the center's board of directors came up with as a way to earn money. It was pretty sweet.

The center boasts over 600 seniors that come to its facilities every week. Many of those seniors came out to the ice cream social with their families. The social featured plenty of warm pie and cold ice cream served right from the counter, and also featured a performance by the Coulee Chordsman, a local barbershop choir.

Members say that this is an important location for seniors. "We love it here, we want to stay here," says board member Donna Wavra. Wavra also coordinated the social. She says that the center is crucial to the well being of area seniors. She describes it as "a youth center for the older generations."

The center features all kinds of amenities, including a game room with cards and darts, an exercise room with trainers, and a lending library. They also host events like Tai Chi, dances on Wednesdays and Fridays, and also free time, where folks are welcome to come in and do whatever they please.

The center is open to anyone over 50 years old, and Wavra says the best way to get involved is to step through the door. She says, "Once you're here, you've got friends, everyone here is just waiting to say hi and welcome someone in."