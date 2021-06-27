Supporting Wisconsin’s farmers during Dairy Month: Selz-Pralle Dairy in Humbird

HUMBIRD (WKOW) — On the last Sunday of National Dairy Month, Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend highlighted Selz-Pralle Dairy in Clark County, WI.

Pam Selz-Pralle owns the farm in Humbird and said she is extremely proud of the dairy industry’s impact on the state.

“We are creating jobs, we are creating socio-economic activity, we are creating businesses, and really keeping rural communities vital and alive by generating so many dollars,” she said. “We do that every year with a lot of pride.”

She said each cow in the state can contribute around $35,000 to the economic community, which translates to billions of dollars worth of economic activity statewide.

As far as sustainability efforts go, Selz-Pralle said that over the last few decades, they’ve been able to reduce their carbon footprint on the farm by 62 percent. Much of it has to do with their water use. Once it’s out of the ground, it goes through several cycles of use.

“We use the water five times before we take it back out onto the ground,” she said.

Cows are king in the dairy industry, and Selz-Pralle says they take care of theirs through the use of Fitbits, which she said have been used in some form in the dairy industry since the 1970s. Since cows can’t talk, the farmers rely on Fitbits to monitor their activity and stomachs.

“What we found, that by monitoring that data, we catch a cow before she even knows she’s sick,” she said.

Family farms make up the vast majority of farms in Wisconsin, and Selz-Pralle hopes people remember that when they’re shopping for groceries and beyond.

“I want consumers to know that we dairy farmers, we’ve got your back,” she said. “We are working hard every day to take care of our cows because we know healthy cows create healthy food, and we know that you need healthy food to feed your children, just like we do.”