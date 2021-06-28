Biden to tout economic benefits of infrastructure package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hoping to get the bipartisan infrastructure deal on track by highlighting its expected economic benefits. He’s stressing that the $973 billion would include the largest investment in transportation in nearly a century and that millions of jobs would be created. White House officials issued an internal memo highlighting the impact on jobs and growth ahead of Biden leaving Tuesday for Wisconsin to make his case directly to voters. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, notes that the total is four times greater than the infrastructure investment made a dozen years ago in response to the Great Recession and the biggest infrastructure package since Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.