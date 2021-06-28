Citing racism, UN rights chief seeks reparations for Blacks

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief is urging countries worldwide to do more to help end discrimination, violence and systemic racism against people of African descent and “make amends” to them — including through reparations. The call comes from U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a landmark report launched after the killing of George Floyd in the United States. The report, a year in the making, largely hopes to build on momentum around the recent intensified scrutiny worldwide about the blight of racism and its impact on Africans and people of African descent.