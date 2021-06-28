Drought-like conditions impacting wineries

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) – After a summer marked by dry spells, farmers are feeling the effects of this drought. For one area winery, this lack of rain is resulting in outcomes both good and bad.

At Dixon’s Autumn Harvest in Chippewa Falls, co-owner Becky Mullane said apple and berry production is sufficient for this summer, but there hasn’t been enough rain to allow them to sell beyond the winery itself.

Mullane said the biggest impact has been blossoming. Because there hasn’t been much rain, crop size is much smaller; something she said goes all the way back to conditions last fall.

“Going forward, we’re seeing good size developing on the trees of what fruit we have, of course, it’s less, but I think the trees are still looking healthy, of course, we still need to get rain and keep things up,” Mullane said.

Mullane said when there are years such as this one, it makes them consider putting in irrigation but notes it’s a huge expense to do so.

On the plus side, Mullane said when there’s less rain, apples may be smaller, but they end up sweeter.