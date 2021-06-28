Educational videos to showcase the ease of downtown parking

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet, Inc., the City of La Crosse, and Dinsmoor strategies partnered to create the 523 Parking Program.

Through videos, the Program demonstrates easy access ramp parking. The program released the first, educational video of six on June 27.

523 Parking Program's name came from several pillars of downtown ramp parking. Five ramps, two ways to pay, and three free hours of parking. Additionally, the five locations have 100+ capacities and covered parking.

The main ramps include: the La Crosse Center, Main Street, Market Square, Pine Street, and Riverside. The ParkMobile app and on-location kiosks are the two ways to pay for parking.

Several factors contributed to the origin of the program, from underused ramps to wandering drivers. One representative from the Program hopes to modernize the public's view of ramps in La Crosse.

"You know people don't think anything of going to Minneapolis, Milwaukee, or Chicago and using a parking ramp. So we want to have that same mentality here in La Crosse, park in the ramp and enjoy downtown La Crosse," said Terry Bauer, Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet.

Downtown Mainstreet will release more videos throughout the year. Additional information is on their Facebook page and website.