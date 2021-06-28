Ex-Minnesota home-care operator sentenced for Medicaid fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says a former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota must serve more than seven years in prison for allegedly scamming Medicaid out of more than $1.8 million. Fifty-five-year-old Remona L. Brown, of Lansing, Michigan, was convicted in May on several courts of aiding and abetting fraud that focused on the now defunct Caring & Compassionate Healthcare Agency in Worthington. Authorities say she submitted more than 6,000 false claims over three years. Brown’s sentence calls for her to serve the first five years in prison and the balance on supervised release. She was also ordered to pay back the money she’s accused of stealing.