EXPLAINER: ‘Heat dome’ atop Northwest sends temps soaring

SEATTLE (AP) — Portland, Oregon, broke its all-time heat record on Saturday. It then broke it again on Sunday, registering a temperature of 112 degrees — besting the record set a day earlier by 4 degrees. Seattle, known nationally for its mild weather and rainy days, hit 104 degrees on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that was an all-time record for the city and was the first time the area recorded two consecutive triple digit days since records began being kept in 1894. The Pacific Northwest is experiencing a days-long heat wave that forecasters have called “historic,” dangerous and a harbinger of things to come as climate change affects global weather patterns.