EXPLAINER: Infrastructure deal targets lead pipes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal with President Joe Biden are plans to replace the country’s remaining lead pipes and service lines. These pipes continue to pose a risk for contaminated water in homes and schools. Lead can enter drinking water when utility pipes or the service lines that connect to homes corrode. It is considered harmful at any level. Children are particularly vulnerable because it can slow growth and result in learning and behavior problems. Federal regulations have banned the use of lead in plumbing systems, but some pipes and service lines from before the rules have yet to be replaced.