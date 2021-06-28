Global markets lower after Wall Street recovers to new high

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are lower after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to manufacturing indicators from Japan, China and South Korea. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. Investors have been encouraged by progress in Washington on an infrastructure spending plan. Markets have recovered from the Federal Reserve’s announcement that it might start raising interest rates sooner than expected. Markets have swung between optimism about economic recovery supported by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and unease that the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to pull back stimulus to cool rising inflation.