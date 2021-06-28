Greek police recover Picasso, Mondrian works stolen in 2012

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have recovered two paintings by 20th century masters Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, nearly a decade after their theft from the country’s biggest state art gallery in Athens. A statement late Monday said the two works were in the hands of the police, but provided no detail on their condition and on whether any arrests had been made. The paintings were stripped from their frames during a well-organized, overnight heist at the National Art Gallery on Jan. 9 2012. The burglars had also taken a pen and ink religious drawing by Italian 16th century painter Guglielmo Caccia. They had initially grabbed a fourth work, also by Mondrian, but abandoned it as they fled.