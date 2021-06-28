Justices deny Wyoming, Montana coal suit against Washington

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t allow Wyoming and Montana to sue Washington state for denying a key permit to build a coal export dock. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were in the minority in Monday’s ruling against letting the two states sue in a case that would have gone directly to the high court. The two coal mining states want to boost coal exports to Asia prop up an industry in decline. Washington state officials denied an environmental permit for the export dock in 2017. Wyoming and Montana say that violated the ]U.S. Constitution but Washington state officials contend the denial was based on valid environmental concerns.