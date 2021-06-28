Meet June’s Jefferson Award winner, John Warrick

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For 30 years, UW-La Crosse graduate John Warrick taught children.

He began at Saint Pius in La Crosse.

Three years later, he accepted a job teaching fourth grade in Thorp, Wisconsin, about 30 miles east of Chippewa Falls where he and his family lived.

He loved the job and the coaching that went along with it.

When he retired, he eventually returned to the La Crosse area where he continues his service to the community, this time, as a volunteer.

John contributes to a number of non-profits in the area, including the Hunger Task Force where we spoke with him.

He is grateful for the opportunity to help others and encourages people he knows to become involved through service.

