Minnesota governor announces changes to policing practices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making statewide changes to policing he says will increase transparency and accountability in advance of an expected vote by lawmakers to approve a bipartisan public safety budget bill. Walz’s executive action announced Monday includes $15 million for violence prevention programs and recommended changes to the state’s policy on viewing of body camera footage. The move comes days after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years in prison for the death of George Floyd. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the legislation and attempt to finalize the state’s two-year, $52 billion budget before the Wednesday deadline to avoid a government shutdown.