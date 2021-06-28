More showers and a few storms

Warm and very humid means a few storms…

Very warm and humid weather is leading up to showers and t-storms over the next day or so. They will be isolated to scattered tonight and a bit more widespread and likely for Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Any of the cells could bring briefly heavy rain and a few could produce small hail. Highs today reached into the 80s and the dew points were in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday severe weather potential…

A trough of low pressure will proceed through the region through tomorrow. That should generate t-storms and a few of the storms could become severe with hail, and high winds. The biggest threat will be to the north and east of the immediate La Crosse area. Stay weather aware and we will monitor for any watches and warnings

Recurring chance of showers and t-storms

The pattern will settle down a bit for the middle of the week through the weekend. The possibility of rain is pretty low after Tuesday’s expect activity. Highs will reach into the 80s and heat up a bit by late week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run a bit high. Weed pollen season is next on the list, but the counts are low for now.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden