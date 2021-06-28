Needle exchange law in West Virginia halted amid lawsuit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia has granted a group’s request to prevent a law tightening requirements on needle exchange programs from being implemented next month. The American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter filed a federal lawsuit last week. A judge issued a temporary restraining order Monday and scheduled a hearing for July 8. Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill in April over the protests of critics. They said it will restrict access to clean needles amid a spike in HIV cases. The state chapter went to court to prevent it from taking effect on July 9. The group calls the bill harmful and constitutionally flawed.