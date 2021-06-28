President Biden speaking at La Crosse’s Municipal Transit Utility

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We know a few more details of President Joe Biden's visit to La Crosse on Tuesday.

The president is set to arrive at the La Crosse Regional Airport aboard Air Force One shortly after 10 a.m.

From there, his motorcade travels to the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility.

He'll tour the facility at around 11:30 a.m.

The president is expected to speak at approximately noon from there. He'll deliver remarks regarding the nearly $1 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework plan.

The tour and the speech is closed to the public.

He hopes the trip will boost the bipartisan agreement that is held together in large part by the promise of millions of new jobs.

White House officials issued an internal memo that highlights how the largest investment in transportation, water systems and services in nearly a century would boost growth.

The memo also emphasizes an analysis suggesting that 90% of the jobs generated by the spending could go to workers without college degrees, a key shift.

Following his remarks, the president is scheduled to head back to the airport and depart La Crosse shortly before 2 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.