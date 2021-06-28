Republican Roundtable on rural issues

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - A roundtable discussion between state Republicans and some area farmers took place at Morning Star Dairy Farm. The session included farmers sounding off on several key issues. For several farmers, a lack of workers was top of the list. State Senator Patrick Testin cited the current unemployment policies that he felt were encouraging people to stay home. Republican candidate for the 3rd district, Derrick Van Orden, agreed that finding people to work the fields has been a challenge.

"Absolutely, the workforce, legal immigrant labor is an integral part of farming and it should be. We're a nation of immigrants, we always have been and always will be," Van Orden said.

The estate or "death" tax was also noted to be heavily weighing on family farms. As currently written, the federal estate tax requires a 40% tax payment upon inheritance transfer. That payment is required in cash. The farmers at the roundtable said their smaller family farms run on mainly non-cash assets, such as tractors or other expensive machinery.

"To me it's just confiscating people's hard work," said John Schaller of Morning Star Dairy Farm. "You've already taxed farmers once as they were getting there. It's not right. You take their money again."

Other issues discussed included shortages in the supply chain and excessive regulations.