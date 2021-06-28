Russia denies its personnel in CAR involved in killings

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has strongly rejected the claims that Russian military instructors in the Central African Republic have been involved in killing civilians and looting homes. During a heated discussion at the United Nations Security Council last week, the United States, Britain and France accused Russian military contractors of committing human rights abuses in the conflict-stricken country. On Sunday, the New York Times cited a report to the Council that accused the Russians of killing civilians and looting homes during fighting earlier this year. Asked about the report Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov categorically denied the assertion in a conference call with reporters, calling it a lie.