Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Top-seeded Oakfield scored 8 runs in the 2nd inning on their way to a 10-0 win over Seneca in the WIAA Div. 5 State semifinals.

Six Seneca errors helped aid the Oaks in their offensive outburst.

The Indians were also held to just one hit.

Seneca's season ends with a 13-6 record.