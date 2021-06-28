Unsettled, rainy pattern continues into the last few days of June

Over the weekend, much-need and dangerous heavy rain took over the area. A flood warning continues for the Kickapoo River in Crawford County. The dry grounds received anywhere from 2 inches to 9 inches and there is more on the way.

Keep the umbrella close as afternoon/evening rain and storm chances continue. Today showers stay isolated with no severe weather expected. Temperatures will climb to the 80s with the summer humidity.

Then tomorrow the low pressure will make an exit. This could bring a stronger thunderstorm in the afternoon with strong, damaging winds as the main threat. Temperatures again will be warm and summer-like.

Wednesday will have the best chance to have a drier day with times of sunshine. From Wednesday into the weekend the humidity will gradually fall as temperatures stay near average.

We’re turning back to rain chances quickly Thursday. After daytime heating, a few thunderstorms will develop. Then the holiday weekend is showing a drier trend.

Stay dry and have a good day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett