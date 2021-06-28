Skip to Content

US envoy: Children in conflict taught to commit war crimes

7:42 pm National news from the Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says children caught in conflict are being taught to commit war crimes before they can count. Linda Thomas-Greenfield pointed to the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso in years earlier this month, whene more than 130 civilians were killed by an armed group comprising “mostly 12- to 14-year-olds.” She told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that many of those killed were children, and the attack saw “children killing children.” Thomas-Greenfield said during her four decades as an American diplomat, she heard stories of children conscripted at gunpoint, raped and forced to murder their family members. 

Associated Press

