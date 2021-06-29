Authorities identify man found in Mississippi River

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) – A man found in the Mississippi River last week has been identified, but how he died is still not known.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says the man was David G. Lacher, 63, of Winona, Minnesota.

Lacher’s body was discovered at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25 near Aghaming Park in the town of Buffalo. That is right across the river from Winona.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected; they add he was missing for less than 48 hours. A cause of death is still under investigation.