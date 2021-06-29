China’s leader Xi hands out medals amid party celebrations

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leader has awarded medals to loyal Communist Party members as the nation celebrates the ruling party’s centenary. President Xi Jinping also called for adherence to Marxism in his speech at a ceremony Tuesday. Xi has led the party for nine years and has established himself as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. He will likely remain in office for years to come. China’s entirely state-controlled media has heavily covered the anniversary celebrations alongside reports of racial inequality and social problems in the West. The centenary celebrations are due to conclude with a commemoration Thursday at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.