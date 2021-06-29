Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

Weeks before a Florida condo building collapsed, the president of its board wrote that structural problems identified in a 2018 inspection had “gotten significantly worse” and owners needed to pay a hefty price to get them fixed. The April 9 letter from Champlain Towers South Condominium President Jean Wodnicki hinted at an ongoing debate over the repairs and a reluctance by some condo owners to pay for major work that would cost at least $15.5 million. She noted that costs had only increased since a 2018 report by engineering firm Morabito Consultants first identified the key issues with weakening concrete.