Dozens in Bucharest gather to protest Czech Roma man’s death

BUCHAREST (AP) — More than a hundred people have gathered outside the Czech Republic’s embassy in Bucharest to protest the death of a Roma man following an incident with Czech police earlier this month. Video footage of the detention of the Roma man, in the northern Czech city of Teplice on June 19, shows a policeman kneeling on his neck for several minutes. He later died in an ambulance. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation about racism and discrimination allegedly faced by the Roma, whose population on the continent numbers around 10-12 million.