Dry June is impacting Minnesota pastures, cattle farmers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — June's dry weather has impacted Minnesota's pastures, and may soon force cattle farmers to make some tough decisions about how to feed their herds.

Cattle veterinarian and University of Minnesota extension educator Joe Armstrong said farmers who are worried about hay and pastures need to make decisions now before they run out of grass.

That includes possibly weaning calves early to lower the amount of energy cows need or selling cattle early to reduce the size of the herd.

Minnesota is abnormally dry. A majority of the state is declared to be in a moderate or severe drought.