Europe’s culture needs rebound after massive pandemic hit

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says cultural institutions in the bloc have lost up to four-fifths of revenue and attendance as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the continent and now need all the financial support they can get to restore their standing. The latest EU figures show that museums in popular tourist regions lost up to 80% of revenue last year. Cinemas saw a drop in box office sales of 70 %, while attendance for music concerts and festivals from 76 %, resulting in a staggering 64 % in revenue. EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said that “everybody has lost out here and we need to revive the sector.”