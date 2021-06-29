Ferry sinks in rough seas near Bali; 6 dead and 7 missing

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching into the night for seven missing people after a ferry sank with more than 50 people onboard in rough seas near Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, killing at least six people. Officials say the ferry, the KMP Yunice, sank about half an hour after leaving East Java’s Ketapang port. It was bound for Bali’s Gilimanuk port, a 50-kilometer (30-mile trip), with 41 passengers and 12 crew members. Officials say 40 people, many unconscious after drifting in choppy waters for hours, were rescued and at least six bodies were recovered. Rescuers are battling waves up to four meters (13 feet) high in darkness to search for the missing people.