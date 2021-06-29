France to legalize IVF for lesbians, single women

PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of parliament is set to approve a law that will allow single women and lesbians to have access to medically assisted reproduction for the first time. The final vote on the bioethics law, presented by French President Emmanuel Macron’s government, has been much awaited by LGBT rights groups. The new law will expand access to fertility treatments such as artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization (IVF), now reserved in France for infertile heterosexual couples only. Many French women travel to neighboring countries where such procedures are authorized, like Spain and Belgium, to get help conceiving.