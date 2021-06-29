Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, shaking off Trae Young’s absence with a freak injury to even the Eastern Conference finals at two wins apiece with a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks.

And in another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player.

Lou Williams did a stellar job filling in for Young with 21 points and the Hawks pulled away in the third quarter.

Game 4 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.