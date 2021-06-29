Skip to Content

Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin legislators are expected to begin taking their final votes on the 2021-23 state budget.

The Assembly was set to go first on Tuesday with the Senate following suit on Wednesday. Approval from both houses sends the $87 billion spending plan to Gov.

Tony Evers, who can use his partial veto powers to reshape the document or kill it outright.

The centerpiece of the budget is a Republican-authored tax cut worth $3.3 billion. But the GOP kept funding for public schools flat and eliminated hundreds of the Democratic governor’s policy proposals from the spending plan.

Associated Press

