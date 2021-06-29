NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal stepping down to join SEC

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S.’s first Sikh state attorney general is resigning to join the Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s according to the SEC and Gov. Phil Murphy, who announced New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s departure Tuesday. Grewal leaves July 26 after serving since January 2018 as the state’s top law enforcement officer. He will serve as director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, the agency announced in a statement. Murphy, a Democrat, called Grewal and “invaluable member of our administration.” In his new role, Grewal will be charged with pursuing violations of law for the SEC, which regulates the nation’s financial markets.