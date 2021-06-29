Pandemic points to need to work together as Italy hosts G-20

MATERA, Italy (AP) — Group of 20 ministers are meeting in southern Italy to explore how to better cooperate with the pandemic providing painful lessons on how interconnected the world is. Italy’s foreign minister cited COVID-19 vaccines and climate change as two examples where it’s imperative that countries pull together. He opened the meeting on Tuesday in Matera that includes G-20 foreign ministers and development ministers. Most are participating in person at the one-day meeting of closed-door roundtables and bilateral talks like the U.S. secretary of state. Others ministers are joining remotely because of COVID-19 concerns including officials from China, Russia and Brazil.