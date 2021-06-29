Part of President Biden’s message aimed at farming families

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - While jobs and infrastructure dominated the conversation during President Biden's visit to La Crosse, those topics were not the original focus of the visit.

The president's visit originally appeared as if it would be agricultural. He was set to travel with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsak -- and it was expected the pair would stop at a Wisconsin farm. That did not happen.

But, part of the president's message inside the MTU on Tuesday was directed toward farming families.

Senator Brad Pfaff, who was in the audience, believes any local farmer who was listening to the president speak -- heard that message.

"Anytime that you talk about infrastructure the family farmer recognizes the importance of that and appreciates that. Because -- a farmer needs to be able to get their product to market. And if a farmer can not get their grain truck across the first local, town bridge it's very hard to be able to compete in an international marketplace," said the senator that represents Wisconsin's 32nd District.

During his remarks, Biden said this deal is great for everyone. Not just farmers, not just for people who live in big cities and not just for red states or blue states.

The president claims this deal will create jobs, allow for upgrades to the country's bridges and roads, and benefit families all across the United States.

