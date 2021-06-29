President Biden addresses PFAS issue in La Crosse speech

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - President Joe Biden said that the federal government would step in to help with the PFAS issue on French Island and elsewhere in the country.

The president referenced French Island and the groundwater contamination problems they've experienced during his speech in La Crosse Tuesday afternoon.

"Just this spring, your state had to provide free bottled water to thousands of people on French island because they were worried about those chemicals in the groundwater which were linked to cancer," the President said. "We'll pay for that. We'll get that done."

The president said that money in the $973 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan is earmarked for helping take care of the issue.

He finished his remarks on the PFAS issue by stating that Wisconsin isn't unique in having the problem.

He also touched investing in replacing lead water service lines that are throughout the country and the dangers of exposure to lead especially for children.