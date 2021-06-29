Ron Kind Discusses PFAS with President Biden

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - Wisconsin 3rd District Representative Ron Kind rode along with President Biden today as he visited La Crosse to discuss his infrastructure plan for America.

Congressman Kind, along with La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, was able to talk to the President about local PFAS issues before leaving for downtown La Crosse.

"I'm glad we were able to spend time on the tarmac right here on French Island, " Kind said. "Mayor Reynolds was there too, and we emphasized with him...we do have a PFAS problem here in western Wisconsin and other hot spots in the state and the country."

Representative Kind continued, "The President was really dialed in. In fact, money in the Rescue Plan can be used for PFAS mitigation, and the money we're trying to get in the infrastructure bill to develop a nationwide strategy to combat PFAS."

President Joe Biden addressed the PFAS issue in his speech Tuesday afternoon. For more of WXOW's coverage of the President's comments on PFAS, follow this link: https://wxow.com/2021/06/29/president-biden-addresses-pfas-issue-in-la-crosse-speech/