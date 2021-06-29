Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Richland County

…Locally Dense Fog Early This Morning…

Light winds, mostly clear skies and wet grounds from the recent

rains will result in fog development, mostly in low lying areas

and near bodies of water. The fog could be locally dense,

reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less.

Early morning travelers should be prepared for rapidly reduced

visibilities at times. Visibilities could go from good to poor

within a few hundred feet. Exercise caution.