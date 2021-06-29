The president stops by The Pearl for ice cream

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After his speech at La Crosse's Municipal Transit Utility, President Joe Biden made a short side trip to a downtown landmark for a treat at The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor.

Patrons outside seemed surprised to see the presidential motorcade pull up and the president step out of one of the vehicles.

After speaking outside to several of them, as well as posing for a few pictures, the president went inside to get some ice cream.

Looking over the choices on the menu, he decided on a two-scoop sugar cone-one with cookies and creme and the other strawberry.

He also bought for Congressman Ron Kind and Senator Tammy Baldwin who accompanied the president in the motorcade.

Again greeting people outside the store and waving to others on the street, the president returned to the motorcade and left to return to the airport to depart La Crosse.

