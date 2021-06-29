Torrential rain hits Germany leading to accidents, floods

BERLIN (AP) — Thunderstorms have hit Germany and torrential rain has poured down on southern and western parts of the country, leading to dozens of accidents and hundreds of firefighter operations. In Bavaria, some villages were flooded late Monday, including Moemlingen where streets were completely covered by water and mud and many basements had to be pumped dry by firefighters. German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and Hesse were especially hard-hit by the deluge-like rains and reported dozens of road accidents by early Tuesday morning. The number of people injured in the crashes was not immediately known.