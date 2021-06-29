Skip to Content

US Catholic school association seeks rebound from grim year

The organization overseeing Catholic schools in the United States gets a new chief executive this week as it seeks to rebound from its biggest one-year enrollment drop since the 1970s. Amid the pandemic, more than 200 schools closed permanently and enrollment at the nearly 6,000 remaining schools fell by 6.4%. The National Catholic Educational Association is now installing a new president and CEO, Lincoln Snyder. He served as superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Sacramento, California, since 2015. Based on trends in that diocese, where enrollment is up 3% from September 2019, Snyder is cautiously optimistic that many Catholic schools nationwide can slow or stop the enrollment decline in the coming year.

